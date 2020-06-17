2020 US Open plan: fewer line judges, ball people, balls, events
Electronic line-calling will be used instead of line judges for U.S. Open matches at all courts except the two largest arenas, while singles qualifying and mixed doubles, junior and wheelchair competition are being eliminated entirely. There also will be three ball people instead of six at courts other than Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. Those are among the changes announced Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association as it outlined plans for running a scaled-down, no-spectators version of its Grand Slam tournament in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be held in its usual location in Flushing Meadows, Queens, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13
WCU righty Walter signs deal with Padres
Right-hander Chase Walter, a Western Carolina redshirt junior, has signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Padres after the abbreviated MLB draft. This year’s draft was shortened to five rounds spread over two days Walter was also drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 32nd round of the 2019 draft. Walter is from Peachtree City, Ga.
Carton is allowed to transfer to Marquette
Marquette says the NCAA has granted guard D.J. Carton a waiver that will enable the Ohio State transfer to play for his new team in the coming season. Carton otherwise wouldn’t have been able to make his Marquette debut until the 2021-22 season. Carton, a 6-foot-2 guard, has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Carton played 20 games and averaged 10.4 points for Ohio State as a freshman. After announcing Jan. 30 that he was stepping away from the program for mental health reasons, Carton entered the transfer portal in March.
Marquette announced the addition of Carton on April 16.
