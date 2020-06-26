Durham’s Good wins N.C. Junior Boys title
Clayson Good of Durham needed two extra holes to beat Charlie Barr of Salisbury on Friday afternoon at 53rd North Carolina Junior Boys Championship at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
The two were tied after 18 holes in the championship match, but Good won on the 20th hole to take the title.
In the semifinal matches in the morning Good won 2 & 1 over Kyle Kushnir of Raleigh and Barr had an easy time with Davis Adams of Raleigh, winning 5 & 4.
Coastal Plains League makes changes
Because of COVID-19 and governmental guidance regarding operations, the Coastal Plain League has made the following changes for the 2020 season schedule.
The Mid-Atlantic Division has been formed from the following four North Carolina and Virginia teams: the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, Martinsville Mustangs, Peninsula Pilots and Wilson Tobs. The Mid-Atlantic Division will start Wednesday.
The Southern Division of Georgia and South Carolina has been formed with three teams: the Lexington County Blowfish, Macon Bacon and Savannah Bananas. These teams will also begin playing on Wednesday.
