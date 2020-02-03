App State’s Pre Stanley named Sun Belt player of the week
App State women’s basketball junior Pre Stanley was named the College Sports Madness Sun Belt Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. The award is Stanley’s first weekly award of her career.
Stanley averaged 16.5 points per game and dished out five assists per game in the week, leading the Mountaineers to a sweep of their Sun Belt opponents. She also became the 26th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Stanley and App will look to keep the momentum going in Texas, where they will face UT-Arlington on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Texas State on Saturday at 3 pm.
WSSU’s Colon wins CIAA weekly honors
The Winston-Salem State University Rams men’s basketball team has been on a roll recently and the honors are coming in as WSSU senior guard Robert Colon was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Food Lion Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. He brought home the honor after a terrific week of offensive performances for the Rams, who went undefeated for the week.
Colon scored 56 points in three games. He scored 19 points at Shaw before scoring a season-high 31 points in front of a raucous home crowd against Johnson C. Smith.
Three ACC players headline Wooden Award watch list
Three ACC players made the 20-man Wooden Award watch list that was released on Monday. Duke guard Tre Jones and center Vernon Carey Jr. joined Louisville forward Jordan Nwora as the only players representing the conference.
Jones, a sophomore from Apple Valley, Minn., is averaging 15 points and seven assists for Duke. Carey, a freshman center, is averaging 18 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils. Nwora, who spurned a potential first-round selection in the NBA Draft to return to college, is averaging 19 points while leading Louisville to a 19-3 record.
The Wooden Award is given to the Nation’s top player in college hoops every season.
Astros hire new GM following scandal fallout
The Houston Astros hired James Click as their new general manager Monday, taking the Tampa Bay Rays executive and putting him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training.
Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager AJ Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball last month in the wake of a sign-stealing scam and then fired by the Astros. Click’s hiring comes days after the Astros announced the hiring of Dusty Baker as the manager for the 2020 season, with an option for the 2021 season.
Falcons part ways with former All-Pro Beasley
The Atlanta Falcons have cut ties with outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks in the team’s run to the Super Bowl but didn’t come close to matching that production over the last three seasons.
The decision announced Monday means the 27-year-old Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.