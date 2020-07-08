Ex-Mountaineer promoted by SoCon
The Southern Conference on Wednesday promoted staff member Stanley Broaden and added two department assistants for the 2020-21 academic year.
Broaden is now the assistant commissioner for championships. Jasmine Washington will join the staff as the media relations assistant, while Nicholas Hunt will serve as this year’s championships assistant.
Broaden has been league’s director of championships since 2018. Broaden, a two-sport standout at Appalachian State, was first-team all-conference in soccer in 2013 and won titles in the 60-meter hurdles in track.
Harbaugh was nearing contract extension
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday he was closing in on a contract extension before coping with the pandemic became a top priority.
Athletics Director Warde Manuel has said he wants Harbaugh to lead the Wolverines until he chooses to retire from coaching.
Harbaugh has two years left on a deal that pays him about $7 million per year. He’s 47-18 over five seasons, but is 0-5 against rival Ohio State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.