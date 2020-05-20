Patriots sign ex-Lenoir-Rhyne star Dugger
The New England Patriots on Wednesday signed second-round draft pick Kyle Dugger, a defensive back and punt returner from Lenoir-Rhyne.
He was the last member of the team’s 2020 draft class who had been unsigned.
Dugger, 24, had 237 tackles, 10 interceptions and six forced fumbles in college while also returning 67 punts for a school-record 929 yards and six touchdowns. He received the Cliff Harris Award as the best defensive player in NCAA Division II.
NCAA hands sanctions to Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin received postseason bans and agreed to several sanctions including probation, scholarship reductions and the forfeiture of wins on Wednesday for having low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.
The football team won’t be allowed to participate in the 2020 postseason, the men’s basketball team can’t participate in the 2021-22 postseason and the baseball team will be prohibited from participating in the postseason in the spring of 2021.
Cowboys’ Smith conditionally reinstated
Defensive end Aldon Smith of the Dallas Cowboys has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL, sources told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday. Smith will be eligible to participate with the Cowboys starting on Tuesday.
Smith, the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, has been out of the league since 2015, placed on an indefinite suspension after repeated violations of the substance policy and personal conduct policy.
U.S., Canadian hockey teams in same group
The United States and Canada were drawn into the same group for the 2021 men’s hockey world championships, the IIHF said Wednesday.
The North American rivals are in the eight-team group to be played in Riga, Latvia. Defending champion Finland and Germany are also in that group.
Russia, Sweden and the Czech Republic will be in the other group alongside co-host Belarus in Minsk.
