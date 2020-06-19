High Point Rockers working on schedule

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Friday announced that several member teams haven’t gained necessary approval from government and health officials to open their ballparks to a capacity level sufficient for participation. As a result, the 2020 schedule for each team has been opened up. The High Point Rockers are working with several pro teams toward finalizing a 70-game schedule that would begin in mid-July and wrap up at the end of September with a five-game championship series. For details, visit www.highpointrockers.com.

Charlotte golf team gets transfer from WVU

UNC Charlotte men’s golf coach Ryan Cabbage said on Friday that Matt Sharpstene has transferred from West Virginia University to Charlotte. Sharpstene began his high school career as a standout golfer at Charlotte’s Hough High School. Sharpstene joins the 49ers’ roster after posting a 72.07 career scoring average in 31 career tournaments while recording 18 top 25 finishes in his career with the Mountaineers.

