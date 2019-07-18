The Modified Division isn't the only division at Bowman Gray featured a tight battle for the points championship.
Jacob Creed and Jeremy Warren are tied for the lead in the Street Stock Division with 448 points apiece. Warren led Creed by four points before last week's 20-lap race, but Creed finished third and Warren finished fourth. Billy Gregg finished fifth last week and remained in third place in the points standings, 10 behind Creed and Warren.
Rookie Corey Rose won his first race last week after defeating David Creed, Jacob's father.