June 2 Bowman Gray Racing

Fans cheer as Street Stock driver Jacob Creed leads down the front stretch in the 20-lap Street Stock race Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20180603w_spt_bgracing

The Modified Division isn't the only division at Bowman Gray featured a tight battle for the points championship.

Jacob Creed and Jeremy Warren are tied for the lead in the Street Stock Division with 448 points apiece. Warren led Creed by four points before last week's 20-lap race, but Creed finished third and Warren finished fourth. Billy Gregg finished fifth last week and remained in third place in the points standings, 10 behind Creed and Warren.

Rookie Corey Rose won his first race last week after defeating David Creed, Jacob's father.

