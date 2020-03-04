SALISBURY — Parkley Hennings and Nicole Scott were the last players to leave the fourth-seeded Forbush girls basketball team’s locker room.
The seniors, just two of the seven on Coach Bradley Shore’s team this season, were greeted by applause and cheers when they reached the gym.
Falcons fans, many in the navy and red school colors, remained on the court. Hennings and Scott were embraced by the crowd. Hennings buried her face in her hands in a moment of emotion.
Their final season with the Falcons was just ended by No. 1 Salisbury, a one-loss team that defeated Forbush 59-54 on Wednesday in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. Hennings, Scott and Hope Grimes — the three players who had four-year careers with the Falcons — scored in double figures in the loss.
A win Wednesday would’ve marked 100 career victories for the three.
“It’s been really special,” said Hennings, who averaged about 15 points this season but had a game-high 26 against Salisbury. “I mean, our senior year — our last time playing together. And, to come even this far, we hoped to make it back to where we did last year. But things just don’t always work out. But this is a really special team. I’m going to miss it — just the whole team.”
The Falcons (28-3) were stopped short of reaching the Class 2-A West Region final, set for Saturday. The Hornets (29-1), led by Anayia Fulson’s team-high 19 points, move on face No. 3 Newton-Conover.
Last season, Forbush reached the West Region final for the first time in girls program history. The Falcons finished at 27-4, defeated by eventual state champion Burnsville Mountain Heritage. Forbush returned nine players — six of whom are now seniors — from last season’s run.
This season, the Falcons tried to do it again — and nearly did. Salisbury trailed much of the first half, as Hennings scored 16 points. But the Hornets pushed ahead 31-28 on Fulson’s 3-pointer with 7:03 to play in the third quarter.
Hennings’ basket with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter had the Falcons trailing just 53-52. Then Fulson, Jamecia Huntley and Rachel McCullough went on to combine for six points as Salisbury pulled away down the stretch.
Shore remained in the locker room with his team for over 10 minutes after the loss.
“Like I told them, it’s the most fun I’ve had coaching a team,” said Shore, acknowledging that he shed a few tears with his players after the game. “I couldn’t have been prouder of our group. And I didn’t want this last game to define our team and these kids because they’ve done things that girls basketball in Yadkin County has never done.”
Salisbury 59 Forbush 54
No. 4 Forbush 14 14 8 18 — 54
No. 1 Salisbury 12 13 20 14 — 59
Forbush: Parkley Hennings 26, Hope Grimes 15, Nicole Scott 10, Kyndall Ellison 3.
Salisbury: Anayia Fulson 19, Rachel McCullough 12, Jamecia Huntley 12, Kyla Bryant 10, Mary Morgan 4, Jaleiah Gibbs 2.
Records: Forbush (28-3), Salisbury (29-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.