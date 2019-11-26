NEW ORLEANS — Coach Sean Payton’s New Orleans Saints have handled adversity all season, and their resilience was on display again in their latest triumph.
Their 34-31 victory over Carolina on Wil Lutz’s last-second, 33-yard field goal despite another significant injury, a slew of costly penalties and two fourth-quarter turnovers.
New Orleans (9-2) can clinch the NFC South with four games left by beating Atlanta on Thursday night, a significant achievement considering Drew Brees missed five games with a thumb injury earlier in the season.
“We can’t look past some of the things that need to be addressed so in a later game it doesn’t come back to bite us, but that all being said, that was a good grit win,” Payton said Monday. “I was proud we fought through it.”
Several setbacks easily could have pointed the game in the other direction.
Starting guard Andrus Peat has been out since breaking his arm against Atlanta on Nov. 10, and second-team All-Pro offensive tackle Terron Armstead left with an ankle injury on the second series against the Panthers and did not return, forcing the Saints to play without two key linemen. New Orleans still finished with 418 yards.
The Saints were penalized 12 times for 123 yards, and several were crucial. An unnecessary roughness flag on defensive end Cam Jordan prolonged a Carolina possession that appeared to end with a second consecutive sack. It turned into a mammoth 17-play, 68-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half.
A replay review on a challenge by Carolina coach Ron Rivera resulted in a pass interference call on rookie defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, giving the Panthers a first-and-goal at the 3 with 2:21 left.
Instead of wilting at being on the wrong end of a rule change put in place because of the lack of an interference flag on the Los Angeles Rams against the Saints near the end of regulation in last season’s NFC championship game, the defense drove Carolina back 7 yards on the next three plays, leading to a missed field goal.
Brees, who had thrown an interception at midfield earlier in the quarter, then led an 11-play, 65-yard drive for the winning points. It was not pretty until then, but the Saints will take it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.