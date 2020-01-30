Reynolds will induct seven former standouts to its athletics hall of fame this year.

Those new additions are set to be honored tonight, which will occur at halftime during the Reynolds boys basketball team’s conference matchup in the Central Piedmont 4-A against Davie County at Bryson Gymnasium.

Here are the new members to the hall of fame.

Tom Chambers

Class: 1944

Achievements: Chambers was an all-state standout with the Reynolds football team.

He went on to play at Duke, graduating in 1950.

Chambers was an ACC official for 30 years.

Dr. Lee Kirsch

Achievements: Kirsch has volunteered as a sideline physician for football, wrestling and basketball for the past two decades.

Eddie Lyons

Class: 1938

Achievements: Lyons played on the Reynolds baseball team and, as a 17-year-old senior, was drafted by the Washington Senators. When his career ended, he became a manager within organizations for the Senators, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. He went on to serve as a scout for the next four decades, retiring with the Chicago Cubs organization in 1995.

Rod McGeachy

Class: 1987

Achievements: McGeachy had a three-year varsity career on the Reynolds tennis team. He was undefeated in conference play with a 51-0 record, leading the Demons to three straight conference titles. He was selected as an all-American in 1987.

Bernadette Monroe WashingtonClass: 2001

Achievements: Washington competed in both indoor and outdoor track and field spanning her four years at Reynolds. She had plenty of success her senior season, including state titles in the 200-meter dash and 800-meter relay. She went on to earn a scholarship to Charlotte.

Martin Patrick

Class: 1974

Achievements: Patrick was named all-conference and all-district with the Reynolds baseball team.

He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1975, but chose to play at Appalachian State.

Patrick has taught in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for the past 35 years.

Sandy Rudolph

Class: 1971

Achievements: Rudolph was undefeated his senior season, claiming a wrestling state title. He finished his career with a 47-3 record. He joined the wrestling team at Oklahoma as well.

