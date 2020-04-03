Coach Cleo Hill Jr. didn’t sugarcoat what had happened after his Winston-Salem State basketball team won the CIAA championship on Feb. 29.
A couple of weeks after that win and just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning Hill talked about what winning the title had already done for recruiting.
“Right now, we are so hot,” Hill said in mid-March. “The players who want to come here aren’t even all in this country. We’ve been getting feelers from all over the world, and I think that has to do with what we put out there on social media.
“We upped our presence on social media this season, and that pays off in recruiting and getting your name out there.”
The Rams have landed their first signifcant recruit since the CIAA championship by landing 6-foot-2 senior combination guard Samage Teel from Farmville Central High School. Teel, who is from Greenville, helped Farmville win the 2-A NCHSAA state title last season, and the Jags are there again this season but have yet to play the state title game.
All of the state championship games have been put on hold thanks to the shutdown of schools because of the pandemic, so it’s not known if the championship games will be played at a later date.
The Jags (29-2) advanced to the state championship game where they are supposed to be playing Shelby, thanks to Teel’s 19 points in a 66-63 overtime win over South Granville in the state semifinals.
Teel committed to WSSU through Instagram and Twitter earlier today with the use of a video that was actually quite good.
https://twitter.com/teel_00/status/1246145448613687297
Teel can’t sign the national letter of intent until May and WSSU coaches are not allowed to comment on recruits until the letter is signed.
According to www.highschoolot.com Teel was also being recruited by UNC Wilmington, James Madison and Presbyterian.
Before he attended Farmville Central he spent two years playing at John Paul II Catholic High School in Grenville.
According to www.phenomhoopreport.com which ranks players by class Teel was the 60th-ranked player in the state of North Carolina.
The Rams are coming off a 19-10 season in Hill's second season. They will lose three key seniors including two guards in Robert Colon and Julius Barnes.
