Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THROUGH SUNSET... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES AROUND 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS TO 20 TO 25 MPH WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER THROUGH AROUND SUNSET THIS EVENING. WINDS WILL QUICKLY BECOME LIGHT AFTER SUNSET ENDING THE INCREASED DANGER. OUTDOOR BURNING IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED.