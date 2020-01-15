Prep Basketball Standings
(Through Thursday)
Boys
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Glenn 2-0 9-7
Reynolds 2-0 7-7
East Forsyth 1-1 3-10
Davie County 1-1 10-4
West Forsyth 0-4 1-14
Reagan 0-2 4-10
Today’s games
West Forsyth at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.
East Forsyth at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.
Glenn at Davie County, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Parkland 2-0 11-1
Mount Tabor 2-0 15-0
Greensboro Smith 2-0 13-2
Western Guilford 0-2 4-11
Greensboro Dudley 0-2 11-3
Southwest Guilford 0-2 7-8
Today’s games
Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro Smith at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
Parkland at Greensboro Dudley, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Lexington 8-1 10-3
North Davidson 7-2 9-4
Central Davidson 6-3 9-4
Thomasville 6-3 10-4
Salisbury 6-3 9-4
Ledford 5-4 8-6
Oak Grove 3-6 6-8
West Davidson 2-7 4-10
East Davidson 1-8 1-13
South Rowan 1-8 1;14
Today’s games
Salisbury at Thomasville, 7 p.m.
Ledford at West Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
E. Davidson at S. Rowan, 7:30 p.m.
C. Davidson at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Grove at N. Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Wilkes 6-0 10-4
Starmount 5-1 11-5
Elkin 4-2 5-8
Wilkes Central 3-2 5-7
Ashe County 2-3 4-9
Alleghany 1-4 5-9
North Wilkes 1-5 5-11
East Wilkes 0-5 3-10
Today’s games
Alleghany at Starmount, 6 p.m.
Ashe County at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.
Elkin at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.
North Wilkes at East Wilkes, 8 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 5-0 12-2
Atkins 4-1 9-4
North Forsyth 4-1 11-4
North Surry 3-2 10-4
Walkertown 3-2 5-7
Surry Central 1-4 1-14
Forbush 0-5 3-10
Carver 0-5 1-12
Today’s games
North Surry at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.
West Stokes at Walkertown, 8 p.m.
N. Forsyth at Surry Central, 8 p.m.
Carver at Forbush, 8 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Mount Airy 1-0 9-4
W-S Prep 1-0 8-4
Bishop McGuinness 1-0 11-4
North Stokes 0-1 12-3
South Stokes 0-1 8-6
East Surry 0-1 5-3
Today’s games
Mount Airy at South Stokes, 7 p.m.
North Stokes at McGuinness, 8 p.m.
East Surry at W-S Prep, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Girls
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Forsyth 2-0 9-4
Glenn 2-0 13-1
Reagan 1-1 7-6
Reynolds 1-1 5-9
East Forsyth 0-2 7-7
Davie County 0-2 0-15
Today’s games
Glenn at Davie County, 6 p.m.
West Forsyth at Reynolds, 6 p.m.
East Forsyth at Reagan, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Southwest Guilford 2-0 11-5
Greensboro Dudley 2-0 7-6
Mount Tabor 1-1 7-8
Western Guilford 1-1 8-5
Parkland 0-2 6-5
Greensboro Smith 0-2 0-13
Today’s games
Parkland at Greensboro Dudley, 6 p.m.
Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
Greensboro Smith at Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Salisbury 10-0 13-1
Ledford 7-2 10-4
West Davidson 7-2 10-4
North Davidson 7-2 11-4
Central Davidson 5-4 7-6
Thomasville 4-5 6-7
Oak Grove 3-6 8-7
South Rowan 2-7 3-12
Lexington 1-8 4-9
East Davidson 0-9 0-14
Today’s games
Oak Grove at N. Davidson, 6 p.m.
Ledford at West Davidson, 6 p.m.
East Davidson at S. Rowan, 6 p.m.
Salisbury at Thomasville, 6 p.m.
C. Davidson at Lexington, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Wilkes Central 5-0 11-2
Ashe County 4-1 10-3
Alleghany 4-1 13-1
West Wilkes 4-2 11-3
Starmount 2-4 4-10
East Wilkes 1-4 3-10
North Wilkes 1-5 9-7
Elkin 1-5 3-11
Today’s games
Elkin at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
North Wilkes at East Wilkes, 6 p.m.
Alleghany at Starmount, 6 p.m.
Ashe County at W. Wilkes, 6:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 5-0 13-2
West Stokes 4-1 10-2
Surry Central 3-2 9-6
North Surry 3-2 7-7
Atkins 3-3 5-5
Walkertown 2-3 4-10
North Forsyth 1-5 2-13
Carver 0-5 3-11
Today’s games
Carver at Forbush, 6 p.m.
W. Stokes at Walkertown, 6:15 p.m.
North Surry at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.
N. Forsyth at Surry Central, 6:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
East Surry 1-0 6-3
Mount Airy 1-0 7-5
W-S Prep 1-0 6-6
Bishop McGuinness 0-1 11-2
North Stokes 0-1 4-11
South Stokes 0-1 8-6
Today’s games
East Surry at W-S Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Airy at S. Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
N. Stokes at McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.
