Prep Basketball Standings

(Through Thursday)

Boys

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Glenn 2-0 9-7

Reynolds 2-0 7-7

East Forsyth 1-1 3-10

Davie County 1-1 10-4

West Forsyth 0-4 1-14

Reagan 0-2 4-10

Today’s games

West Forsyth at Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.

East Forsyth at Reagan, 7:30 p.m.

Glenn at Davie County, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Parkland 2-0 11-1

Mount Tabor 2-0 15-0

Greensboro Smith 2-0 13-2

Western Guilford 0-2 4-11

Greensboro Dudley 0-2 11-3

Southwest Guilford 0-2 7-8

Today’s games

Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Greensboro Smith at Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.

Parkland at Greensboro Dudley, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Lexington 8-1 10-3

North Davidson 7-2 9-4

Central Davidson 6-3 9-4

Thomasville 6-3 10-4

Salisbury 6-3 9-4

Ledford 5-4 8-6

Oak Grove 3-6 6-8

West Davidson 2-7 4-10

East Davidson 1-8 1-13

South Rowan 1-8 1;14

Today’s games

Salisbury at Thomasville, 7 p.m.

Ledford at West Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

E. Davidson at S. Rowan, 7:30 p.m.

C. Davidson at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Grove at N. Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Wilkes 6-0 10-4

Starmount 5-1 11-5

Elkin 4-2 5-8

Wilkes Central 3-2 5-7

Ashe County 2-3 4-9

Alleghany 1-4 5-9

North Wilkes 1-5 5-11

East Wilkes 0-5 3-10

Today’s games

Alleghany at Starmount, 6 p.m.

Ashe County at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.

Elkin at Wilkes Central, 7:30 p.m.

North Wilkes at East Wilkes, 8 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 5-0 12-2

Atkins 4-1 9-4

North Forsyth 4-1 11-4

North Surry 3-2 10-4

Walkertown 3-2 5-7

Surry Central 1-4 1-14

Forbush 0-5 3-10

Carver 0-5 1-12

Today’s games

North Surry at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes at Walkertown, 8 p.m.

N. Forsyth at Surry Central, 8 p.m.

Carver at Forbush, 8 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Mount Airy 1-0 9-4

W-S Prep 1-0 8-4

Bishop McGuinness 1-0 11-4

North Stokes 0-1 12-3

South Stokes 0-1 8-6

East Surry 0-1 5-3

Today’s games

Mount Airy at South Stokes, 7 p.m.

North Stokes at McGuinness, 8 p.m.

East Surry at W-S Prep, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Girls

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Forsyth 2-0 9-4

Glenn 2-0 13-1

Reagan 1-1 7-6

Reynolds 1-1 5-9

East Forsyth 0-2 7-7

Davie County 0-2 0-15

Today’s games

Glenn at Davie County, 6 p.m.

West Forsyth at Reynolds, 6 p.m.

East Forsyth at Reagan, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Southwest Guilford 2-0 11-5

Greensboro Dudley 2-0 7-6

Mount Tabor 1-1 7-8

Western Guilford 1-1 8-5

Parkland 0-2 6-5

Greensboro Smith 0-2 0-13

Today’s games

Parkland at Greensboro Dudley, 6 p.m.

Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

Greensboro Smith at Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Salisbury 10-0 13-1

Ledford 7-2 10-4

West Davidson 7-2 10-4

North Davidson 7-2 11-4

Central Davidson 5-4 7-6

Thomasville 4-5 6-7

Oak Grove 3-6 8-7

South Rowan 2-7 3-12

Lexington 1-8 4-9

East Davidson 0-9 0-14

Today’s games

Oak Grove at N. Davidson, 6 p.m.

Ledford at West Davidson, 6 p.m.

East Davidson at S. Rowan, 6 p.m.

Salisbury at Thomasville, 6 p.m.

C. Davidson at Lexington, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Wilkes Central 5-0 11-2

Ashe County 4-1 10-3

Alleghany 4-1 13-1

West Wilkes 4-2 11-3

Starmount 2-4 4-10

East Wilkes 1-4 3-10

North Wilkes 1-5 9-7

Elkin 1-5 3-11

Today’s games

Elkin at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.

North Wilkes at East Wilkes, 6 p.m.

Alleghany at Starmount, 6 p.m.

Ashe County at W. Wilkes, 6:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 5-0 13-2

West Stokes 4-1 10-2

Surry Central 3-2 9-6

North Surry 3-2 7-7

Atkins 3-3 5-5

Walkertown 2-3 4-10

North Forsyth 1-5 2-13

Carver 0-5 3-11

Today’s games

Carver at Forbush, 6 p.m.

W. Stokes at Walkertown, 6:15 p.m.

North Surry at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.

N. Forsyth at Surry Central, 6:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

East Surry 1-0 6-3

Mount Airy 1-0 7-5

W-S Prep 1-0 6-6

Bishop McGuinness 0-1 11-2

North Stokes 0-1 4-11

South Stokes 0-1 8-6

Today’s games

East Surry at W-S Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Airy at S. Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

N. Stokes at McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.

