Virginia Notre Dame Basketball

Notre Dame's John Mooney playing against Virginia.

Record

11-9

Analysis

While they were terrible last season, the Irish might be a surprise team this time. The return of Rex Pfleuger alone should make Notre Dame better, but it’s hard to forget just how bad it was last year. This might be a stretch.

