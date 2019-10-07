No. X N.C. State

N.C. State's Markell Johnson during the ACC Tournament in March.

Record

11-9

Analysis

State really should be a top-five team this season with Markell Johnson and all the veterans guards coming back. But the unknown status of suspended center D.J. Funderburk casts some concern. This team lost to Wake last season.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments