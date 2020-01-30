CLEMSON, S.C. — Aislinn Konig had 23 points off a career-best seven 3-pointers to lead No. 7 .C. State to its sixth straight win with a 79-60 victory over Clemson on Thursday night.
The Wolfpack (20-1, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 wins for a fifth straight season and kept pace with league-leader No. 5 Louisville, which is undefeated in ACC play.
N.C. State won with outside shooting. The Wolfpack had averaged nine 3-pointers this season and promptly went 6 of 8 from behind the arc in the opening quarter.
Konig and the Wolfpack quickly put things away at the start of the third quarter, making their first five shots. Konig made three 3-pointers during the stretch to help them go in front 51-31.
The Tigers (7-14, 3-7) could not respond and lost their 11th straight to N.C. State.
Konig broke her previous best of six 3-pointers with another smooth shot with 8:17 to go that gave N.C. State a 66-47 lead. The Wolfpack finished with a season-high 14 threes.
Kayla Jones had 15 points and Jakia Brown-Turner 12 for the Wolfpack.
The outside touch proved essential on a night when leading scorer Elissa Cunane, who entered as the ACC’s fifth-leading scorer at 17 points a game, scored just eight points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.