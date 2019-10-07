2019 Geico High School Basketball Nationals

Miami's Harlond Beverly, who played at Montverde, earned a No. 54 composite national ranking as a high school senior.

Record

9-11

Analysis

No way to predict this team. Chris Lykes is back and could be All-ACC first team. Or maybe third. Beyond that, the Hurricanes have a group of transfers and NCAA waivers who could mesh or not. Coach Jim Larranaga is curious himself.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments