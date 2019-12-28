Top 25 Roundup
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nick Richards had 13 points, including seven consecutive ones in overtime, and No. 19 Kentucky scored the final eight points for a 78-70 victory over No. 3 Louisville on Saturday in a thrilling Bluegrass rivalry showdown.
Louisville led 68-65 on Jordan Nwora’s 3-pointer with 2:20 left before Richards converted a 3-point play to make it 70-68.
The junior forward added another layup and two more foul shots before Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey provided a six-point cushion from the line. Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 4.9 seconds left sealed the tense win at Rupp Arena.
Maxey’s free throws capped a career-best 27-point performance while Richards had 10 rebounds to end a two-game losing streak by the Wildcats (9-3). Quickley had 18 points for Kentucky, which shot 46% for its 10 win over Louisville in 13 meetings.
Steven Enoch had 18 points and Dwayne Sutton for the Cardinals (11-2).
Big picture
Louisville: The Cardinals fought back from second-half deficits of 12 and six points to force OT but left a lot of points on the floor with misses from inside and outside the arc and especially at the line.
Kentucky: Though coach John Calipari insisted this game wouldn’t make or break the Wildcats’ season, there was urgency to end the losing streak with SEC play starting next weekend. Richards provided needed strength in the post while Maxey supplied the offense.
No. 9 MEMPHIS 97, NEW ORLEANS 55: Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lester Quinones added 13 points as Memphis built a huge first-half lead and easily beat New Orleans. Tyler Harris finished with 11 points, while DJ Jeffries and Isaiah Maurice added 10 points each as the Tigers (11-1) extended their winning streak to nine.
No. 12 BUTLER 67, LOUISIANA-MONROE 36: Derrik Smits scored 16 points off the bench to lead Butler to a victory over the Louisiana-Monroe. Bryce Nze had 10 points and seven rebounds and Sean McDermott scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-1), who have won three in a row.
No. 17 FLORIDA STATE 88, NORTH ALABAMA 71: Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as Florida State cruised to a win over North Alabama. Balsa Koprivica added 13 points while Trent Forrest had 10 for Florida State (11-2), which has won seven of its games by 10 or more points.
