Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado celebrating during a game against Pitt in February.

Record

10-10

Analysis

Tech could be a lot better or a lot worse than ninth, what with the NCAA probation hanging over the team and the offensive woes of last season. But the defense is solid, and James Banks can play. This team could cause problems.

