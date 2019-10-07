NCAA Florida St Gonzaga Basketball

Florida State's Trent Forrest, right, tries to grab a rebound during an NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga.

Record

12-8

Analysis

Coach Leonard Hamilton will rebuild again with a system that works. Speed, length and depth make the athletic Seminoles a dangerous opponent. And playing UNC and Duke only once each will help. FSU is still unpredictable.

