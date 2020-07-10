The CIAA really had no choice but to postpone fall sports because of the concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Numbers are steadily rising all over the country as the virus continues to affect everybody’s life.
Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director, said she feels for all of the athletes who won’t get to play this fall. It’s not easy to tell healthy 18 to 22 year-old athletes that they can’t play, but hopefully those athletes will get a chance this spring.
There’s a chance that football could be played in the spring, but that’s no guarantee that all CIAA schools will be able to do it. Some schools may opt out of a spring football season because of cost of travelling with no guarantee of how many fans will come to home games.
If there is football this spring my guess is there will be five or six games and maybe a championship game.
Earlier last week, I wrote about the possibility of no football this fall. Once the Ivy League decided it would postpone fall sports, it was a good bet that other conferences will follow.
This is my 24th season covering WSSU athletics, and I have to admit I don’t remember a lot other than a few specific games. I have a feeling I’ll remember this athletic year (2020-21) for a long time.
At this point in the middle of the pandemic, I’m hoping there is a basketball season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.