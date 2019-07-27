PHILADELPHIA — Former longtime Dallas cornerback Orlando Scandrick signed with the Eagles on Saturday night, a source close to the situation said, in the wake of the foot injury suffered by corner Cre’Von LeBlanc in Thursday’s first practice of training camp.
LeBlanc suffered some sort of sprain to his left foot on Thursday, his 26th birthday, a source with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.
The setback won’t end LeBlanc’s season, but he is going to have to stay off the foot “for a while,” the source said. An NFL Network report said LeBlanc could be healed by the start of the regular season.
49ERS: Defensive end Nick Bosa made it through his first NFL practice without injuring himself on Saturday morning.
Bosa is coming off a torn bilateral core muscle, an injury which ended his final season at Ohio State. After the 49ers drafted Bosa with the second pick in April’s draft, he pulled his hamstring during the first practice of the offseason while participating in a one-on-one pass-rush drill. He missed the rest of OTAs and minicamp.
Bosa mostly played left end for the second-string base defense Saturday
COLTS: Starting defensive end Jabaal Sheard missed practice again Saturday with an injured knee, and it’s not clear when he could return.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday the team’s medical staff was evaluating Sheard’s knee for soreness and swelling.
Team owner Jim Irsay says the injury is “not season ending,” and he expects Sheard to play this season.
Sheard has started all 32 games since signing with the Colts in 2017, and finished sixth on the team in tackles with 50 and third in sacks with 5½ last season.
Quarterback Andrew Luck, receiver T.Y. Hilton, left tackle Anthony Castonzo also sat out as scheduled rest days.
BENGALS: Near the end of a festive afternoon commemorating the NFL’s centennial season, Cincinnati watched receiver A.J. Green get carted off the field with an injury.
One practice into coach Zac Taylor’s inaugural season, the last-place Bengals saw their most indispensable player go down. Green ran a deep sideline pattern during a 7-on-7 drill. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped him as he knocked away the pass, and Green appeared to land awkwardly on the left foot.
He limped a few steps, crouched, limped a few more and then appeared to grab his mouth guard, flinging it to the ground. He sat down and trainers removed his left sock and examined the foot and ankle. Green was helped to the bench, which he angrily slammed with his hand. He was taken off the sideline on a cart for an exam.
FALCONS: Receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice Saturday and will need longer to recover from a tweaked hamstring.
Coach Dan Quinn initially thought Ridley might return quickly, but it’s apparent the 2018 first-round draft pick probably won’t be back on the field for several days.
Ridley, who watched the full-pads session from the side, was injured while running a route Thursday.
The Falcons will wait until Ridley, who led NFL rookie wideouts last year in yards receiving and touchdowns, shows the ability to burst with speed.
Linebacker Duke Riley missed the workout with a hip flexor and a groin injury. Quinn said it appears he will be sidelined for several days, too.
REDSKINS: Washington placed left tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list and signed journeyman lineman Corey Robinson.
Williams is holding out of training camp. Coach Jay Gruden said Saturday he hasn’t heard from Williams, who has been a no-show since training camp opened Thursday.
Starting center Chase Roullier hasn’t practiced while recovering from shoulder surgery.