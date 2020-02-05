The NCHSAA released pairings and sites for dual-team wrestling regionals Wednesday morning. Here are the area programs set to hit the mat, along with venues for competition. Both third-round and regional matches take place Thursday.

Class 4-A At West Forsyth Third round

No. 1 Glenn (23-1) vs. No. 2 West Forsyth (16-5)

No. 1 Cornelius Hough (21-5) vs. No. 2 Mooresville (31-5)

Regional round

Glenn-West Forsyth winner vs. Hough-Mooresville winner

Class 2

-A At Newton Foard

No. 1 Monroe Central Academy (29-4) vs. No. 1 Newton Foard (44-0)

No. 1 Canton Pisgah (15-2) vs. No. 1 Surry Central (28-3)

Regional round

Central Academy-Foard winner vs. Pisgah-Surry Central winner

Class 1-A At Avery County Third round

No. 1 Avery County (24-3) vs. No. 2 Swain County (30-12)

No. 1 Robbinsville (17-7) vs. No. 1 South Stokes (19-10)

Regional round

Avery County-Swain County winner vs. Robbinsville-South Stokes winner

