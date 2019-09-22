JACKSON, Miss. — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia didn’t think he was good enough for the PGA Tour unless he watched Carlos Ortiz of Mexico, his teammate at North Texas, reach the big leagues. He wasn’t sure he was good enough to win until watching Joaquin Niemann of Chile win last week.
Munoz was on his own late Sunday afternoon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, and he delivered all the right shots.
Down to his last stroke, Munoz holed a 15-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 70 to force a playoff with Sungjae Im. And in the playoff, he let Im make the more crucial mistake. Munoz hit a chip-and-run to just under 4 feet and made par for his first PGA Tour victory.
“Jaco’s win gave me the belief I needed, the little extra belief I’m good enough, I’m here,” Munoz said.
It was the first time in tour history that players from different South American countries won in successive weeks. Camilo Villegas of Colombia won the final two events of the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2008.
Munoz will start next year on Maui at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, compete at The Players Championship for the first time and then head to Augusta for the Masters.
