Brandon Ward was the most-recent Modified driver to win a 100-lap race in June. That night, he became the first Modified driver to win more than one race this season. Since then, Brown and Myers split the 20-lap races two weeks ago to become multiple winners as well.
Ten-time champion Tim Brown leads the division with 303 points and holds a 10-point lead over Burt Myers, the three-time reigning champion. Jason Myers, Burt's brother, is in third and 17 points behind Brown with 286 points. Jonathan Brown trails Tim Brown by 22 points in fourth with 281 points, and James Civali is 29 points behind Tim Brown in fifth with 274 points.