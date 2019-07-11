The Modified drivers are once again in a heated race for the championship. The Modified Division is set for one of the season's multiple 100-lap races. Having a 100-lap Modified race means there's double-file restarts with a cone, plus there's the Fans' Challenge.
The Fans' Challenge is a $3,000 award given to any driver who qualifies in the top four but then chooses to start the race at the back of the field. If that driver, or drivers, finish in the top four, they receive all or a portion of the $3,000.
The most-recent race with a Fans' Challenge was June 22. Jonathan Brown went all the way from the back of the field that night to finish third and take home the money. Burt Myers won the first Fans' Challenge earlier this season after going from the back of the field to win the race.