REDS 3, METS 2: Pinch-hitter Christian Colón’s two-out single off Seth Lugo broke an eighth-inning tie, dealing New York a critical defeat in the NL wild card race. New York (80-74) went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and dropped four games back of Milwaukee for the second wild card with eight games left. YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 2: Giancarlo Stanton launched his first homer since missing nearly three months to injury and James Paxton won his 10th straight start as New York rolled past Toronto. CARDINALS 9, CUBS 8: Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong homered on Craig Kimbrel’s first two pitches in the ninth inning, and St. Louis handed reeling Chicago its fifth straight loss. RAYS 5, RED SOX 4 (11): Nate Lowe hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning, and Tampa Bay beat Boston to move one game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild card. WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 3: Tim Anderson homered in a three-run fifth inning, and Chicago went on to a victory over Detroit. Iván Nova (11-12) allowed two runs and eight hits in five innings for Chicago and three relievers finished. PHILLIES 9, INDIANS 4: Bryce Harper connected for a three-run homer that the Phillies desperately needed and Philadelphia avoided sliding any deeper in the NL wild-card standings with a win over Cleveland. Brad Miller homered twice as the Phillies stayed within five games of Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot. BREWERS 10, PIRATES 1: Rookies Keston Hiura and Trent Grisham each hit two-run homers and Milwaukee increased its edge for the second NL wild-card spot. The Brewers lead Chicago by three games in the wild-card race after the Cubs lost to St. Louis. TWINS 12, ROYALS 5: Closer Taylor Rogers got tagged during a seven-run ninth inning and Minnesota missed a chance to add to its AL Central lead. The Twins remained four games ahead of Cleveland, which lost at home to Philadelphia. NATIONALS 10, MARLINS 4 (10): Brian Dozier hit a go-ahead RBI single during a six-run 10th inning to lift Washington. BRAVES 8, GIANTS 1: Max Fried threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a strong recovery from two poor starts, Francisco Cervilli and Adam Duvall hit two-run homers and Atlanta rolled over San Francisco. ANGELS 8, ASTROS 4: Houston remained just shy of its third straight AL West title, wasting a chance to clinch when Wade Miley was hit hard in a loss to Los Angeles that ended a six-game winning streak.Mets stumble in their playoff push with 3-2 loss to Reds

