Magic Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) drives into Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

Hornets reeling

The Charlotte Hornets drop a 106-83 decision to the Orlando Magic on Monday, running a season-long losing streak to seven games. Page B4

