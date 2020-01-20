CHARLOTTE — Evan Fournier has been dealing with an illness and was feeling incredibly sluggish before Orlando’s game at Charlotte.
So the guard did something he normally doesn’t do, slugging down one of those tiny energy shots as he prepared to take the floor. He said it immediately gave him a spark.
“It got me going,” Fournier said with a smile. “I did it because I’m sick. I’m trying anything right now to give me some energy because otherwise I’m just going to be dead tired.”
It seemed to work for Fournier, who scored 26 points in the Magic’s 106-83 victory over the sliding Hornets on Monday.
“He was great,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s been hurt, he’s been sick and he’s playing through it. He wasn’t good tonight, he was great.”
Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which closed out a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half.
The Magic shot 14 for 28 from 3-point range. Fournier made six 3s and Ross finished with five.
Malik Monk scored 20 points and P.J. Washington had 19 for the Hornets, who have lost seven straight.
“They weren’t running anything tricky,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “These aren’t things that we haven’t seen or any surprises with any plays. This is just horrible execution, poor awareness, lack of professionalism coming out of the second quarter.”
MAGIC 106, HORNETS 83
ORLANDO — Birch 1-3 1-2 3, Gordon 3-9 0-0 6, Vucevic 11-21 0-0 24, Fournier 10-14 0-1 26, Fultz 5-12 0-0 10, Clark 2-3 0-0 5, Iwundu 1-2 0-2 2, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Ross 6-12 2-3 19, Bamba 2-6 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 2-8 1-1 5. Totals 44-92 4-9 106.
CHARLOTTE — Bridges 1-9 2-2 4, Washington 7-12 1-2 19, Zeller 2-6 0-1 4, Graham 5-17 1-1 15, Rozier 0-6 4-4 4, Bacon 0-3 0-0 0, Batum 1-2 0-0 3, Biyombo 1-1 2-2 4, Hernangomez 3-3 1-2 8, Co.Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 8-13 4-6 20. Totals 29-76 15-20 83.
Orlando 19 32 21 34 — 106 Charlotte 27 18 20 18 — 83
3-Point Goals—Orlando 14-28 (Fournier 6-8, Ross 5-8, Vucevic 2-5, Clark 1-2, Fultz 0-2, Gordon 0-2), Charlotte 10-33 (Washington 4-8, Graham 4-12, Bridges 0-3, Monk 0-3, Rozier 0-3). Rebounds—Orlando 47 (Vucevic 10), Charlotte 39 (Zeller 9). Assists—Orlando 25 (Gordon 7), Charlotte 21 (Graham 6). Total Fouls—Orlando 15, Charlotte 18. A—16,133 (19,077)
