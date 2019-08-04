WASHINGTON — Just five games into the Citi Open final Sunday, Nick Kyrgios clutched at the middle of his back after a point. Soon, he was holding onto the chair umpire’s stand while trying to stretch.
When the opening set ended, he was flat on the ground, getting treatment from a trainer. Eventually, after 1 1/2 hours of play, Kyrgios was wincing in pain — because he was lifting the champion’s trophy at the hard-court tournament.
Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back and used two of his 18 aces to close things out, edging No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to win his second title of the year and move his ranking back into the top 30.
“This has honestly been one of my favorite weeks of my life, to be honest. I’ve made massive strides,” said Kyrgios, who warmed up for matches by taking on kids in pingpong in the players’ lounge. “A week to remember.”
Kyrgios, who came into the U.S. Open tuneup event ranked just 52nd, followed up his thrill-a-minute semifinal victory over top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas a day earlier with a much more mundane triumph in the final.
There were zero break points for Kyrgios or Medvedev all match. The difference came down to Kyrgios’ superior play in the two tiebreakers. He trailed 4-1 and 5-2 in the first, before coming back, helped when Medvedev pushed a forehand wide on set point.
In the second, Kyrgios only fell behind once, at 3-2, but used a combination of three aces, a 140 mph service winner and a flubbed forehand by Medvedev to end things. On match point, Kyrgios revived a bit he’s been doing this week, going to “consult” a spectator before uncorking a serve. After huddling with a woman in the front row Sunday, he hit a 118 mph ace, then dropped his racket and fell on his back.
It seemed to be touch-and-go for Kyrgios early on: He repeatedly grabbed his back or attempted to flex it, either between points or while on the sideline between games.
Still, the 24-year-old Australian managed to hang in there, mainly relying on his big serve — which reached 140 mph in the second set — to get past the 10th-ranked Medvedev and improve to 5-1 against top-10 foes in 2019.
“The career he’s going to take off on is going to be pretty special,” Kyrgios said about Medvedev, a 23-year-old Russian. “He’s a great example for anyone who wants to pick up a tennis racket.”
This was Kyrgios’ sixth career title. The other one this season came at Alcapulco, where he saved match points against Rafael Nadal. This time, Kyrgios saved a match point against Tsitsipas.
WTA: Jessica Pegula’s parents are used to seeing the athletes they root for come up short: Mom and Dad own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. On Sunday, their daughter was the one holding a trophy after winning her first WTA title.
Pegula, a 25-year-old American ranked 79th, picked up the biggest win of her professional tennis career by beating Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-2 at the Citi Open.
“It’s been extremely gratifying. This is what you work for: to win tournaments. It sounds cliche, (but) the journey makes it all that much sweeter,” said Pegula, who recently began working with David Witt, Venus Williams’ former coach.
“This week, though, it felt different. This final, I felt like I was just ready,” said Pegula, who dropped to her knees on court after the final point, then celebrated with her dog, Maddie, during the trophy ceremony. “I was like: You know what? You’re going to go out there and you’re going to win.”
She had a 4-8 record and hadn’t reached the quarterfinals this season until winning five consecutive matches at Washington’s hard-court tournament.