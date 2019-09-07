Rice Wake Forest Football

Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba has tied a school record with 14 straight made field goals. 

Nick Sciba has been challenged more in his new role handling kickoffs than with three field goals between 20-29 yards, but Wake Forest’s sophomore kicker made history Friday night.

Sciba made field goals of 26 and 23 yards, giving him the 13th and 14th consecutive makes and tying the school record. Sciba is now tied with Jimmy Newman for the school record — Newman made 14 straight during the 2011 season, and made 13 straight between the 2010-11 seasons.

