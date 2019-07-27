EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Cresting a wave of South Koreans atop the Evian Championship leaderboard Saturday, Hyo Joo Kim fired a third-round 65 to move one stroke clear at 15-under 198.
Kim’s latest impressive round of majors golf did not quite match her very first — a record 61 here as a teenager five years ago when she took the title in her elite debut.
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park closed the gap in second by making a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66 on the hillside course overlooking Lake Geneva.
Four strokes back in a tie for third place were seven-time major winner Inbee Park (69) and Jin Young Ko (66), the world No. 2 who won the season’s first major, the ANA Inspiration, in April.
Former Wake Forest standout Jennifer Kupcho is at 205.
“I really think this golf course suits Korean players because all the golf courses in Korea are built in the mountain,” said Inbee Park.
“We are really used to the undulations and the lies that we get.”
Play started early in cooler conditions and finished at 2:15 p.m. local time just as a forecast stormy downpour dumped rain on Evian Resort Golf Club.
Today’s forecast calls for persistent rain and a temperature drop of about 30 degrees from the opening-round heatwave on Thursday.
Evian has not escaped some fall-like weather despite switching back to July. The $4.1 million tournament was played in September since being elevated to majors status for the 2013 edition.