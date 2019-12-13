CHICAGO — Devonte’ Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating the Chicago Bulls 83-73 on Friday night for their third straight win.
Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono each had 12 points, Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen added 10 apiece as Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.
It was the lowest offensive output of the season for both teams. Charlottte’s previous low was 87 points against Golden State on Nov. 2. Chicago’s low was 84 against Toronto on Oct. 26
Charlotte shot 38% from the floor, but the Bulls were even worse at 30% in a sloppy game between sub-.500 teams. Bismack Biyombo had 12 points for the Hornets.
Tip-ins
Hornets: Nicolas Batum sat out his second game (left hand injury discomfort) and Marvin Williams missed his fourth for right knee soreness. Malik Monk returned after missing Wednesday’s game at Brooklyn with an injured finger.
Bulls: Young entered averaging 21.6 minutes and nine points, his lowest numbers in both categories since his rookie season of 2007-08 with Philadelphia. He played 26:33 in this one. The 31-year-old forward signed a three-year, $41 million deal with Chicago in July after three seasons with Indiana, where he averaged 30.7 minutes last season.
Up next
Hornets: At Indiana on Sunday
Bulls: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday ahead of a four-game trip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.