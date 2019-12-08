The Charlotte Hornets learned Sunday how thoroughly they depend on their backcourt for scoring, getting thumped by the Atlanta Hawks 122-107 at Spectrum Center.
Guards Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier combined to make just seven of 30 shots for the Hornets, who fell to 9-16. Graham and Rozier combined for 20 points, about 17 below their joint average.
The Hawks got 30 points and nine assists from Trae Young in improving to 6-17.
Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington scored 20 each for the Hornets. Washington left the game in the fourth quarter with a right ankle sprain.
Good buzz
The rookie Washington showed right away this season that he’s a crafty scorer. Sunday is a good example: He generated 13 trips to the foul line. Often, forcing a team to foul is one of the last steps in a rookie’s evolution.
Bee stings
As Graham and Rozier play more together, defenses will be greater focused on Charlotte’s backcourt and the scouting will catch flaws. Those two made just five of their first 19 shots Sunday. There won’t be many games where the Hornets can stay competitive under that circumstance, but they were playing the Hawks.
Building blocks
The Hornets were seeing significant progress from Malik Monk for a span of eight games in November, but he’s struggled of late. Sunday it was foul trouble, when he picked up four in 12 minutes.
Beyond the numbers
Hornets coach James Borrego said twice lately there would be playing-time consequences for performance. Late last month, his quote was no Hornets player has a “God-given right ” to minutes. Sunday, veteran Nic Batum didn’t play, after playing 25 and 33 minutes in the prior two games. Batum’s minutes went to veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who hadn’t played in 10 games, and Dwayne Bacon.
ATLANTA (122) – Reddish 2-6 0-0 5, Parker 7-12 3-4 19, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Young 9-20 8-8 30, Huerter 3-6 0-0 9, Hunter 3-9 3-3 10, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Len 5-11 2-2 13, Carter 7-11 0-0 17, Bembry 2-3 0-0 4, Crabbe 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 44-91 16-17 122.
CHARLOTTE (107) – Bridges 7-14 3-3 20, Washington 3-6 12-13 20, Biyombo 4-8 3-4 11, Rozier 3-13 0-0 8, Graham 4-17 2-4 12, Co.Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Ca.Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 0-0 7, Zeller 5-7 1-1 11, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Bacon 2-6 1-1 5, Monk 3-7 2-3 9. Totals 36-90 24-29 107.
Atlanta 24 27 37 34 — 122
Charlotte 27 26 30 24 — 107
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 18-45 (Young 4-13, Crabbe 3-5, Huerter 3-6, Carter 3-6, Parker 2-3, Len 1-1, Reddish 1-3, Hunter 1-6, Fernando 0-1, Bembry 0-1), Charlotte 11-31 (Bridges 3-3, Washington 2-4, Rozier 2-7, Graham 2-8, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3, Monk 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Zeller 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 48 (Len 10), Charlotte 44 (Washington 8). Assists—Atlanta 28 (Young 9), Charlotte 22 (Graham 8). Total Fouls—Atlanta 24, Charlotte 17. A—15,489 (19,077).
Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 16 5 .762 —
Philadelphia 17 7 .708 ½
Toronto 15 7 .682 1½
Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4
New York 4 19 .174 13
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 17 6 .739 —
Orlando 11 11 .500 5½
Charlotte 9 16 .360 9
Washington 7 15 .318 9½
Atlanta 6 17 .261 11
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 3 .870 —
Indiana 15 8 .652 5
Detroit 9 14 .391 11
Chicago 8 16 .333 12½
Cleveland 5 17 .227 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Dallas 16 7 .696 —
Houston 15 7 .682 ½
San Antonio 9 14 .391 7
Memphis 6 16 .273 9½
New Orleans 6 17 .261 10
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 14 7 .667 —
Utah 13 10 .565 2
Minnesota 10 11 .476 4
Oklahoma City 9 12 .429 5
Portland 9 14 .391 6
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 20 3 .870 —
L.A. Clippers 17 7 .708 3½
Phoenix 10 12 .455 9½
Sacramento 9 13 .409 10½
Golden State 5 19 .208 15½
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 105, Denver 102
Atlanta 122, Charlotte 107
L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 119
Miami 110, Chicago 105, OT
Philadelphia 110, Toronto 104
Sacramento 110, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
