Prep Standings, Schedules

(Through Thursday)

Boys

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Reynolds 3-0 9-7

Davie County 3-1 12-5

Glenn 2-1 9-8

East Forsyth 2-2 4-13

West Forsyth 0-3 1-16

Reagan 0-3 5-11

Today’s games

Reynolds at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.

Reagan at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Parkland 3-0 14-1

Mount Tabor 3-0 17-0

Greensboro Smith 2-1 13-3

Southwest Guilford 1-2 8-9

Greensboro Dudley 1-2 12-4

Western Guilford 0-3 4-13

Today’s games

Greensboro Smith at W. Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Tabor at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.

SW Guilford at Greens. Dudley, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Lexington 10-1 13-3

North Davidson 9-2 13-4

Salisbury 8-3 11-5

Central Davidson 7-4 10-5

Ledford 7-4 10-6

Thomasville 6-5 10-6

Oak Grove 3-8 6-10

West Davidson 2-9 4-12

South Rowan 2-9 2-15

East Davidson 1-10 1-15

Today’s games

Thomasville at Ledford, 7 p.m.

W. Davidson at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Central Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.

S. Rowan at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Wilkes 8-0 12-4

Starmount 7-1 13-5

Wilkes Central 6-2 8-7

Elkin 4-4 5-11

Ashe County 4-4 6-10

Alleghany 1-7 5-12

North Wilkes 1-7 5-13

East Wilkes 1-7 4-12

Today’s games

Alleghany at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.

West Wilkes at Elkin, 7 p.m.

Starmount at Ashe County, 7 p.m.

Wilkes Central at East Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

West Stokes 7-0 12-3

Atkins 6-1 12-4

North Forsyth 5-2 12-5

North Surry 4-3 11-5

Walkertown 3-4 6-9

Forbush 1-6 5-11

Carver 1-6 2-14

Surry Central 1-6 1-16

Today’s games

North Surry at West Stokes, 7:30 p.m.

Carver at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.

Surry Central at Forbush, 8 p.m.

North Forsyth at Walkertown, 8 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

W-S Prep 4-0 11-5

Bishop McGuinness 2-1 12-5

Mount Airy 2-1 10-6

East Surry 1-2 8-4

North Stokes 1-3 13-5

South Stokes 0-3 8-8

Today’s games

McGuinness at Mount Airy, 8 p.m.

South Stokes at East Surry, 8 p.m.

Girls

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Team Conf. Overall

Glenn 3-0 14-1

West Forsyth 3-0 10-5

East Forsyth 2-2 10-8

Reagan 1-2 8-7

Reynolds 1-2 6-10

Davie County 0-4 0-18

Today’s games

Reynolds at Glenn, 6 p.m.

Reagan at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Team Conf. Overall

Southwest Guilford 3-0 12-5

Greensboro Dudley 3-0 11-6

Mount Tabor 2-1 8-9

Western Guilford 1-2 8-6

Parkland 0-3 6-8

Greensboro Smith 0-3 0-15

Today’s games

Mount Tabor at Parkland, 6 p.m.

Greensboro Smith at W. Guilford, 6 p.m.

SW Guilford at Greensboro Dudley, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

Team Conf Overall

Salisbury 12-0 15-1

Ledford 9-2 12-4

North Davidson 9-2 13-4

West Davidson 7-4 10-6

Central Davidson 6-5 8-7

Thomasville 5-6 7-8

Oak Grove 4-7 9-8

South Rowan 3-8 4-13

Lexington 1-10 5-11

East Davidson 0-11 0-16

Today’s games

South Rowan at North Davidson, 6 p.m.

West Davidson at East Davidson, 6 p.m.

Thomasville at Ledford, 6 p.m.

Central Davidson at Oak Grove, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Salisbury, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

Team Conf. Overall

Wilkes Central 8-0 14-2

Alleghany 6-2 15-2

West Wilkes 6-2 13-3

Ashe County 5-3 11-5

Starmount 3-5 5-11

North Wilkes 2-6 10-8

East Wilkes 1-7 3-13

Elkin 1-7 3-13

Today’s games

West Wilkes at Elkin, 6 p.m.

Alleghany at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.

Starmount at Ashe County, 6:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central at East Wilkes, 6 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

Team Conf. Overall

Forbush 7-0 15-2

West Stokes 6-1 13-2

Surry Central 4-2 10-6

North Surry 4-3 8-8

Walkertown 3-4 5-11

Atkins 3-5 5-8

North Forsyth 1-7 2-15

Carver 0-6 3-12

Today’s games

Surry Central at Forbush, 6 p.m.

North Forsyth at Walkertown, 6:15 p.m.

Carver at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.

North Surry at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

Team Conf. Overall

East Surry 3-0 9-3

Mount Airy 3-0 9-5

Bishop McGuinness 2-1 13-2

North Stokes 2-3 6-13

Winston-Salem Prep 1-4 6-6

South Stokes 0-3 8-8

Today’s games

South Stokes at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.

McGuinness at Mount Airy, 6:30 p.m.

