Prep Standings, Schedules
(Through Thursday)
Boys
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Reynolds 3-0 9-7
Davie County 3-1 12-5
Glenn 2-1 9-8
East Forsyth 2-2 4-13
West Forsyth 0-3 1-16
Reagan 0-3 5-11
Today’s games
Reynolds at Glenn, 7:30 p.m.
Reagan at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Parkland 3-0 14-1
Mount Tabor 3-0 17-0
Greensboro Smith 2-1 13-3
Southwest Guilford 1-2 8-9
Greensboro Dudley 1-2 12-4
Western Guilford 0-3 4-13
Today’s games
Greensboro Smith at W. Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Tabor at Parkland, 7:30 p.m.
SW Guilford at Greens. Dudley, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Lexington 10-1 13-3
North Davidson 9-2 13-4
Salisbury 8-3 11-5
Central Davidson 7-4 10-5
Ledford 7-4 10-6
Thomasville 6-5 10-6
Oak Grove 3-8 6-10
West Davidson 2-9 4-12
South Rowan 2-9 2-15
East Davidson 1-10 1-15
Today’s games
Thomasville at Ledford, 7 p.m.
W. Davidson at East Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Central Davidson at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.
S. Rowan at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington at Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Wilkes 8-0 12-4
Starmount 7-1 13-5
Wilkes Central 6-2 8-7
Elkin 4-4 5-11
Ashe County 4-4 6-10
Alleghany 1-7 5-12
North Wilkes 1-7 5-13
East Wilkes 1-7 4-12
Today’s games
Alleghany at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.
West Wilkes at Elkin, 7 p.m.
Starmount at Ashe County, 7 p.m.
Wilkes Central at East Wilkes, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
West Stokes 7-0 12-3
Atkins 6-1 12-4
North Forsyth 5-2 12-5
North Surry 4-3 11-5
Walkertown 3-4 6-9
Forbush 1-6 5-11
Carver 1-6 2-14
Surry Central 1-6 1-16
Today’s games
North Surry at West Stokes, 7:30 p.m.
Carver at Atkins, 7:30 p.m.
Surry Central at Forbush, 8 p.m.
North Forsyth at Walkertown, 8 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
W-S Prep 4-0 11-5
Bishop McGuinness 2-1 12-5
Mount Airy 2-1 10-6
East Surry 1-2 8-4
North Stokes 1-3 13-5
South Stokes 0-3 8-8
Today’s games
McGuinness at Mount Airy, 8 p.m.
South Stokes at East Surry, 8 p.m.
Girls
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Team Conf. Overall
Glenn 3-0 14-1
West Forsyth 3-0 10-5
East Forsyth 2-2 10-8
Reagan 1-2 8-7
Reynolds 1-2 6-10
Davie County 0-4 0-18
Today’s games
Reynolds at Glenn, 6 p.m.
Reagan at West Forsyth, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Team Conf. Overall
Southwest Guilford 3-0 12-5
Greensboro Dudley 3-0 11-6
Mount Tabor 2-1 8-9
Western Guilford 1-2 8-6
Parkland 0-3 6-8
Greensboro Smith 0-3 0-15
Today’s games
Mount Tabor at Parkland, 6 p.m.
Greensboro Smith at W. Guilford, 6 p.m.
SW Guilford at Greensboro Dudley, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
Team Conf Overall
Salisbury 12-0 15-1
Ledford 9-2 12-4
North Davidson 9-2 13-4
West Davidson 7-4 10-6
Central Davidson 6-5 8-7
Thomasville 5-6 7-8
Oak Grove 4-7 9-8
South Rowan 3-8 4-13
Lexington 1-10 5-11
East Davidson 0-11 0-16
Today’s games
South Rowan at North Davidson, 6 p.m.
West Davidson at East Davidson, 6 p.m.
Thomasville at Ledford, 6 p.m.
Central Davidson at Oak Grove, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Salisbury, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
Team Conf. Overall
Wilkes Central 8-0 14-2
Alleghany 6-2 15-2
West Wilkes 6-2 13-3
Ashe County 5-3 11-5
Starmount 3-5 5-11
North Wilkes 2-6 10-8
East Wilkes 1-7 3-13
Elkin 1-7 3-13
Today’s games
West Wilkes at Elkin, 6 p.m.
Alleghany at North Wilkes, 6 p.m.
Starmount at Ashe County, 6:30 p.m.
Wilkes Central at East Wilkes, 6 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
Team Conf. Overall
Forbush 7-0 15-2
West Stokes 6-1 13-2
Surry Central 4-2 10-6
North Surry 4-3 8-8
Walkertown 3-4 5-11
Atkins 3-5 5-8
North Forsyth 1-7 2-15
Carver 0-6 3-12
Today’s games
Surry Central at Forbush, 6 p.m.
North Forsyth at Walkertown, 6:15 p.m.
Carver at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.
North Surry at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
Team Conf. Overall
East Surry 3-0 9-3
Mount Airy 3-0 9-5
Bishop McGuinness 2-1 13-2
North Stokes 2-3 6-13
Winston-Salem Prep 1-4 6-6
South Stokes 0-3 8-8
Today’s games
South Stokes at East Surry, 6:30 p.m.
McGuinness at Mount Airy, 6:30 p.m.
