Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks over Charlotte Hornets defenders during the second half Monday in Miami. The Heat won 117-100.

MIAMI — Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 21 points and the Miami Heat remained unbeaten at home with a 117-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points, Tyler Herro added 18 and Kelly Olynyk finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for Miami.

The Heat are 7-0 at home for only the second time — they went 8-0 at home to start the 2012-13 championship season.

The Heat have led by at least 15 points in all seven of their home games, by at least 20 in six of them. The margin on Monday night got up to 23.

Terry Rozier had 19 points and nine assists for Charlotte, which has dropped five in a row. Devonte’ Graham scored 16 and Malik Monk scored 13 for the Hornets, who were outrebounded 49-35.

Rozier had a three-point play with 8:36 left to get Charlotte within 14, but an 11-2 run by the Heat put the game away.

Adebayo scored 11 of his points in the fourth for Miami.

Miami used nine players — and had no others available. James Johnson was sent home pregame because he was sick, and Udonis Haslem was also out with an illness. Dion Waiters remains on his 10-game suspension, while Justise Winslow (concussion), Derrick Jones Jr. (hip) and KZ Okpala (Achilles) are still hurt.

CHARLOTTE (100) – Bridges 3-6 2-2 9, Washington 4-8 0-0 8, Zeller 5-8 0-1 10, Rozier 7-15 2-2 19, Graham 4-14 8-10 16, Co.Martin 2-2 0-1 4, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Biyombo 4-7 3-4 11, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 1-5 0-0 3, Monk 4-12 3-3 13, Bacon 0-6 1-2 1. Totals 36-87 19-25 100.

MIAMI (117) – Butler 6-11 9-9 21, Adebayo 8-14 5-5 21, Leonard 2-4 0-1 4, Nunn 7-10 0-0 19, Robinson 2-6 0-0 6, Olynyk 5-8 1-1 15, Silva 2-3 3-4 7, Dragic 2-8 2-4 6, Herro 6-13 4-4 18. Totals 40-77 24-28 117.

Charlotte 31 27 24 18 — 100

Miami 36 33 29 19 — 117

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 9-33 (Rozier 3-6, Monk 2-7, Hernangomez 1-1, Williams 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Batum 1-5, Bacon 0-1, Washington 0-2, Zeller 0-2, Graham 0-4), Miami 13-31 (Nunn 5-6, Olynyk 4-5, Robinson 2-6, Herro 2-7, Leonard 0-2, Butler 0-2, Dragic 0-3). Fouled Out—Robinson. Rebounds—Charlotte 35 (Rozier 9), Miami 49 (Olynyk 16). Assists—Charlotte 25 (Graham 8), Miami 29 (Dragic 9). Total Fouls—Charlotte 24, Miami 23. A—19,600 (19,600).

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Boston 12 4 .750 —

Toronto 11 4 .733 ½

Philadelphia 11 5 .688 1

Brooklyn 9 8 .529 3½

New York 4 13 .235 8½

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 12 4 .750 —

Orlando 6 10 .375 6

Washington 5 9 .357 6

Charlotte 6 12 .333 7

Atlanta 4 13 .235 8½

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 13 3 .813 —

Indiana 10 6 .625 3

Detroit 6 11 .353 7½

Chicago 6 11 .353 7½

Cleveland 5 12 .294 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Dallas 11 5 .688 —

Houston 11 6 .647 ½

New Orleans 6 11 .353 5½

San Antonio 6 11 .353 5½

Memphis 5 11 .313 6

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 12 3 .800 —

Utah 11 5 .688 1½

Minnesota 9 8 .529 4

Oklahoma City 5 10 .333 7

Portland 5 12 .294 8

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 14 2 .875 —

L.A. Clippers 12 5 .706 2½

Phoenix 8 8 .500 6

Sacramento 7 9 .438 7

Golden State 3 14 .176 11½

Monday’s games

Brooklyn 108, Cleveland 106

Detroit 103, Orlando 88

Indiana 126, Memphis 114

Boston 103, Sacramento 102

Miami 117, Charlotte 100

Minnesota 125, Atlanta 113

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

