CLEVELAND — Figures it would take something extraordinary for the Charlotte Hornets to break a season-worst six-game losing streak
It took a 3-pointer from about 30 feet by Devonte Graham in the final minute, a timeout that avoided what could have been a disastrous turnover and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Colin Sexton missing an open look from 3 in a 109-106 road victory.
Terry Rozier, who grew up outside Cleveland, scored 30 points, including one of two free throws with three seconds left.
Nine other observations:
u The first half was an illustration that as Graham goes, so goes the Hornets offense this season. He went scoreless, missing three shots, and the Hornets made just 39% from the field.
u Graham, the Hornets’ leading scorer this season, finally scored with 8 ½ minutes left in the third quarter on a pull-up 3.
uMoments later, a second Graham 3 tied the game at 75-75, as the Hornets made nine of their first 12 shots of the second half.
uGraham is getting so many special looks from defenses. He’s responded by being more of a facilitator, with four games of 10 or more assists of late. He finished Thursday with 16 points and 11 assists.
uThe Hornets really missed rookie P.J. Washington’s post-ups when he was out five games with a broken finger. Thursday, he constantly went into the post in the first half, providing some balance with Charlotte’s jump-shooters.
u Down eight quickly in the first quarter, Hornets coach James Borrego wasn’t reluctant to sub Thursday. Starter Miles Bridges left the game in the first four minutes, for Dwayne Bacon. Then, Borrego sent in center Cody Zeller, who scored 10 first-quarter points.
u What started as a horrible defensive first quarter — 20 points allowed in the first 7 ½ minutes — ended up respectable, with the Hornets leading 31-29 going into the second quarter.
u Rookie Cody Martin, who’s often been the first Hornet off the bench of late, didn’t play.
u Marvin Williams had to leave the court late in the third quarter and couldn’t return.
Hornets 109, Cavaliers 106
CHARLOTTE — Bridges 2-10 2-2 6, Washington 6-14 1-2 14, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Graham 3-8 7-7 16, Rozier 11-22 2-3 30, Bacon 5-9 3-4 15, Williams 2-3 0-0 6, Zeller 3-4 5-6 11, Monk 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 37-83 20-24 109.
CLEVELAND — Love 6-13 4-4 18, Osman 7-8 0-0 17, Thompson 2-7 2-2 6, Garland 5-12 1-2 14, Sexton 8-17 1-2 21, Porter Jr. 4-8 1-2 9, Henson 5-6 0-0 10, Nance Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Dellavedova 1-3 0-0 2, Exum 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 41-81 11-14 106.
Charlotte 31 21 30 27 — 109 Cleveland 29 30 26 21 — 106
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 15-38 (Rozier 6-12, Graham 3-7, Bacon 2-3, Williams 2-3, Washington 1-3, Monk 1-4, Bridges 0-5), Cleveland 13-35 (Sexton 4-7, Osman 3-4, Garland 3-9, Love 2-8, Exum 1-2, Dellavedova 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 39 (Zeller 7), Cleveland 42 (Thompson 11). Assists—Charlotte 25 (Graham 11), Cleveland 26 (Garland 8). Total Fouls—Charlotte 15, Cleveland 22. A—17,859 (19,432)
