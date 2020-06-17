GREENSBORO — High schools in Guilford County will be able to resume athletics workouts July 6, Guilford County Schools announced today, but only teams in fall sports will be allowed to participate.
High school athletics in North Carolina were shut down March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s “dead period” ended Monday and some Triad school districts allowed their high schools to return to workouts at that time.
GCS, however, decided to take what district athletics director Leigh Hebbard termed a more “measured” approach and announced that the return would be limited to fall sports workouts and marching band training.
"Other sports and middle school athletics may be phased in at a later time," according to a news release from GCS. "Reopening is dependent on the district’s ability to secure needed protective equipment and train staff to facilitate the new health and safety requirements. Our timeline could change depending on public health guidance or other state directives."
Participants will be required to sign waivers attesting to their health status and will be given a health screening and temperature check before each day’s activities, the district said.
In addition, the following restrictions and others will apply, according to the news release:
• Only outdoor practices and activities will be allowed at this time. Indoor activities are prohibited during the initial phase of reopening.
• Weight rooms, mat rooms and locker rooms will remain closed.
• Gatherings in outside venues/areas are limited to no more than 25 people. This includes students, coaches, trainers and any other personnel.
• To limit gathering sizes, participants will be assigned to a smaller group of students and must remain with their group at all times during the practice/workout/rehearsal.
• Spectators will not be allowed.
• Participants must maintain 6 feet of distance from others at all times, including during workouts/practices/rehearsals.
• Participants are expected to wear face coverings while on campus, except during physical exertion or if doing so interferes with their ability to play their musical instrument. All staff members are expected to wear face coverings at all times.
• Personal equipment, including water bottles, towels, clothing, musical instruments and other items, must be taken home and cleaned between practices. If used, school equipment will be cleaned and sanitized daily by district personnel.
• Equipment, including water bottles and musical instruments, may not be shared between players or participants. Towels, clothing and other personal items may not be shared.
A letter from GCS with additional details can be read here.
