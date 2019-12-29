ARLINGTON, Texas — Jason Garrett says he doesn’t know if he’ll be coach of the Dallas Cowboys next year, and owner Jerry Jones won’t even acknowledge that there’s a decision to make regarding the leadership of an underachieving club.
The mystery of a team that sagged under the weight of high expectations now becomes the mystery of what happens to a coach who has an expiring contract and never took the Cowboys beyond the divisional round of the playoffs in nine full seasons.
The Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason despite a 47-16 win over Washington on Sunday because Philadelphia won the NFC East by beating the New York Giants.
Dallas (8-8) lost control of its postseason fate with a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last week. Now the fate of Garrett is in the hands of Jones.
“I have no idea,” Garrett said when asked after the game if he would be coach of the Cowboys for a 10th full season in 2020.
Jones turned aside numerous attempts to offer a timeframe on a decision, essentially saying any of those questions imply that he’s made a decision when perhaps there isn’t even a decision to make.
“I don’t have a shareable timetable,” Jones said. “The proper question here is: ‘Do I have anything that I would share as far as my timetable, my thoughts or any work that I’ve done, we’ve done, any work preparing for the future?’ All of that I would not comment on or share at this time.”
Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Michael Gallup, while falling 1 yard short of Tony Romo’s club record of 4,903 yards passing in a season.
Dallas could have made the playoffs without a winning record for the third time in franchise history. Instead, the Eagles won the division for the second time in three years by beating the Giants 34-17.
Case Keenum had a TD toss as the Redskins (3-13) secured the No. 2 pick in the draft in what could be their final game under interim coach Bill Callahan. The former Dallas assistant replaced Jay Gruden, fired in October with Washington at 0-5.
“The thing that I know is that this team, this group of guys, this record is not indicative of the type of locker room this is, and the type of talent I think that we had,” said Keenum, who was 18 of 37 for 206 yards. with an early interception. “You can see there’s a lot of different things that you could point your finger at. I’m going to point my finger at myself.”
About the time the Cowboys put away the Redskins on Prescott’s second TD pass to Gallup for a 37-16 lead late in the third quarter, Philadelphia went up 10 with a TD after the Giants lost a fumble at their 2-yard line.
“I’ve never been disappointed after a win, to be honest with you. That was tonight,” Prescott said.
He was 23 of 33 for 303 yards in his second straight game playing with a sprained right shoulder, looking much better than he did in the loss to Philadelphia.
