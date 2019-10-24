Henry Olin is the backbone of the back line on boys soccer team for Walkertown.
As a defender, he’s not prominent statistically, yet he is a critical piece.
Walkertown (14-4 as of Oct. 20) is having its best soccer season in school history. The Wolfpack is on track to make the NCHSAA Class 2-A state playoffs.
“Henry is a rock for us,” Coach Sean Barnes of Walkertown said. “Our defense runs through him and (goalkeeper) Cameron Wilkerson. We rely so much on his speed to cover a lot of ground. Because of that, we’re able to eliminate a lot of one-on-one matchups with our goalie. He’s the only natural defender on our roster.”
Olin, a junior who plays center back, played age-group travel soccer with Triad Elite before reaching high school. Initially, he was a midfielder. That changed after his teammate was injured. He stepped in as a replacement and developed nicely as an exceptional defender.
“I enjoy the passion and the intensity that comes with being a defender,” he said. “It’s such a great feeling to play a role in stopping a goal from being scored.”
Having personnel that’s skilled and versatile, Olin believes, is a major factor behind Walkertown’s success. And he is thoroughly enjoying the journey this season for the Wolfpack.
“It’s great to be part of a record-setting team,” he said. “What has really helped is our ball movement. We don’t have to rely on one person to do it all. This is the most talented team I’ve been on since my freshman year.”
One of Olin’s prime assets, Barnes said, is his ability to fully grasp game strategies. And he’s confident Olim will be a soccer coach someday.
“I can see that happening in his future,” Barnes said. “We talk about different aspects of soccer all the time. He has a mind for the game.”
“It’s a possibility,” Olin said of coaching, but right now he is focused on what he wants to accomplish after graduation.
But he acknowledges he’s hooked on soccer for life: “Soccer will never end for me. I’ll stay connected to the game in some way.”
Three questions for Olin
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Financial adviser
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton
Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?
Answer: Read minds
— Craig T. Greenlee
