RALEIGH — Five Republican state senators are asking Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races — without fans — next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend.
Like other sports though, NASCAR's schedule has been upended by the coronavirus. NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he hopes NASCAR can race next month at one of the state's tracks, again without fans.
On Sunday, senators Kathy Harrington, Paul Newton, Todd Johnson, Vickie Sawyer and Carl Ford said allowing a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway would require the governor to amend his executive order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.