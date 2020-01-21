GREENSBORO — It happened five years ago, but Bonnie Boaz remembers it well.
With only 15 minutes until showtime, an ice skater faced a costume crisis.
A shoulder strap had separated from her carefully-crafted skating dress, just as she was about to perform in the 2015 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Boaz to the rescue.
The skater’s coach ran the costume to Boaz, on standby at the championships in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
“She said the skater was really freaking out in the locker room,” Boaz recalled.
Boaz had her sewing tool kit at the ready: multiple colors of thread, needles and scissors. She retreated with the costume to a back room and hand-stitched the shoulder strap back on securely.
The coach ran it back to the locker room with minutes to spare.
“That was pretty stressful,” Boaz says.
Five years later, Boaz again handles costume repair at the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the coliseum.
She hopes that skaters won’t encounter any emergency wardrobe malfunctions. As of Tuesday afternoon, she hadn’t faced any.
They don’t happen often. If they do, skaters’ parents and coaches often carry sewing kits.
Boaz comes equipped with her sewing tool kit of thread, needles, beads, sequins and scissors just in case.
Phone numbers for Boaz and a skate sharpener are posted in the locker rooms.
A Greensboro volunteer, Carolyn Pokela, brings her sewing machine — in case the repair calls for more than hand-stitching.
“If skaters can get it taken care of quickly and easily, it gives them more time to focus on what they need to be thinking about, which is their program,” Boaz said. “We try to make everything as seamless as possible.”
Boaz became involved with the championships through Hill Carrow, who chairs the championships’ local organizing committee.
A retired teacher in the Triangle, she now lives in Florida but returns to volunteer at the championships.
Boaz wears another hat there, too: As head of volunteer services, she oversees more than 350 people who donate their time.
Championship officials, Boaz said, “want to make sure that everybody gets a fair chance at doing their program with as little stress as possible.
“I’m happy to do my part to make that happen.”
