East-West All Star Games
Sport: Girls basketball
Game time: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Greensboro Coliseum
Area players participating: Shaunae Sawyers (G, Mount Airy), Elle Sutphin (F, East Surry), Lyrik Thorne (G, Ledford)
Area coach participating: Shane State (head coach, North Surry)
Key notes/stats:
Shaunae Sawyers — Was named all-conference and the co-conference player of the year in the Northwest 1-A this past season, as well as being named to the Journal’s All-Northwest Team, after averaging 19 points and 7.1 rebounds. She also helped the Granite Bears win NCHSAA Class 1-A state championships in 2017 and 2018. She will attend Catawba.
Elle Sutphin — Named all-conference and co-conference player of the year in the Northwest 1-A, as well as being named to the Journal’s All-Northwest Team this past season, after averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Sutphin graduated early and decided to forego her senior year after committing to N.C. State.
Lyrik Thorne — Was named all-conference in the Central Carolina 2-A and was named to the Journal’s All-Northwest Team after averaging 31 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists for the Panthers this past season. In addition, she completed her career with 2,562 points.
Shane Slate — Will be the head coach for the West and is the head coach at North Surry. In 17 seasons with the Greyhounds, Slate has a record of 310-147 and finished runner-up in the NCHSAA Class 2-A state championship. He’s also the volleyball coach and has a record of 485-114 and two state championships in his 19 years.
Sport: Boys basketball
Game time: Monday, 8:30 p.m.
Location: Greensboro Coliseum
Area players participating: Themus Fulks (G, North Davidson)
Area coach participating: Mike Muse (head coach, East Forsyth)
Key notes/stats:
Themus Fulks — Was named all-conference in the Central Carolina 2-A and was named conference player of the year after averaging 35.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals. He was also named to the Journal’s All-Northwest team in both football and basketball. In football for the Black Knights, he had 107 catches for 1,427 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He is undecided about college.
Mike Muse — Muse will be the head coach for the West and just completed his eighth season as the head coach at East Forsyth, where he has a record of 112-70. In 21 seasons as a head coach Muse has an overall record of 350-181.
Sport: Football
Game time: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Location: Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro
Area players participating: KeAndre Buyna (DB, Reagan); Ethan Evans (P/K, North Surry); Quayon Gilbert (DB, East Forsyth); Maddox Johnson (LB, North Davidson); Jack Olds (LB, West Forsyth); Jalen Shelf (OL, East Forsyth); Blake Stephens (DL/TE, North Davidson); Devonte Washington (OL, Reagan); Michael White, Jr. (DL, West Forsyth)
Area coach participating: Scott Wood (Elkin)
Key notes/stats:
KeAndre Buyna — Named all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A as a defensive back at Reagan after having 72 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two sacks. Will attend Guilford College.
Ethan Evans — Named all-conference in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A as a kicker and punter with North Surry. Will attend Wingate.
Quayon Gilbert — Had 40 tackles as a defensive back at East Forsyth. Will attend Barton.
Maddox Johnson — Named all-conference in the Central Carolina 2-A at linebacker at North Davidson after having 125 tackles and eight sacks. Will attend Barton.
Jack Olds — Named Central Piedmont 4-A Defensive Player of the Year after having 136 tackles for West Forsyth. Will attend East Carolina.
Jalen Shelf — Named all-conference as an offensive lineman at East Forsyth. Will attend Winston-Salem State.
Blake Stephens — Named all-conference in the Central Carolina 2-A with North Davidson and was named to the Journal’s All-Northwest team. Will attend Wingate.
Devonte Washington — Graded out at 80% as an offensive lineman at Reagan. Will attend Chowan.
Michael White, Jr. — Had 46 tackles as a defensive lineman at West Forsyth. Plans to walk on at Gardner-Webb.
Scott Wood — Entering his 10th season as the head coach at Elkin and has a record of 40-68. He will be an assistant coach in the all-star game.
Sport: Boys soccer
Game time: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
Location: MacPherson Stadium, Bryan Park Soccer Complex
Area players participating: Buddy Ferguson (D, Mount Tabor);David Neil (D, Reagan);Jordan Fiorani (D/M, West Forsyth);Billy Sunthang (M, Reynolds)
Key notes/stats:
Buddy Ferguson — Named team defensive MVP in his final season at Mount Tabor.
David Neil — Named all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A, and was a team captain for Reagan.
Jordan Fiorani — Named all-conference within the Central Piedmont 4-A, and all-region by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.
Billy Sunthang — Named all-conference within the Central Piedmont 4-A, and all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. Scored game-winning goal against Reagan, setting up Reynolds to claim a share of the conference title in October.
Sport: Girls soccer
Game time: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: MacPherson Stadium, Bryan Park Soccer Complex
Area players participating: Riley Dorman (D, West Forsyth); Laura Milligan (F, Mount Tabor);Riley Terry (D, West Forsyth)
Key notes/stats:
Riley Dorman — Named all-conference within the Central Piedmont 4-A and all-region by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. As a sophomore, she scored one goal in a 4-3 victory for West Forsyth in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in 2017.
Laura Milligan — Named all-state by N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, scoring 33 goals in her final season at Mount Tabor. She amassed 117 goals in four years.
Riley Terry — Named all-conference and defensive player of the year within the Central Piedmont 4-A. She’s scored three goals in her four-year career at West Forsyth — one of them being a game-winning shot in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in 2017.