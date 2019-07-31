Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth said the Eagles appear to be ahead of the curve in filling starting players after last season's NCHSAA Class 4-A title victory against Scotland County. It was the Eagles' first championship since 1992.
East Forsyth lost 27 seniors following the season, which Willert said is in the area of what the program loses annually. Spring practices and summer workouts gave the Eagles' time to fill many of those vacant positions.
But two areas of concern, according to Willert, include the replacement of four defensive backs and four out of five offensive lineman — only returner being junior Jaden Lindsay. He has offers from Division I programs such as Old Dominion, Liberty and Alabama A&M.
In the secondary, Javon McCallister, Jabez Gorham, Jordan Timmons and Isaiah Crowell — the brother of wide receiver Micah Crowell, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports — look to fill those roles. L.J. Whisnant, a JV call-up, along with Jacob Fletcher, Chris Davis and Tyler Akers will likely have roles on the offensive line with Lindsay.
But that's where the August practices come in handy — Willert will have a better idea of where the team stands when that begins Thursday.