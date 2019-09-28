DODGERS 2, GIANTS 0: Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and Los Angeles posted its 105th win to match the highest total in franchise history, beating San Francisco for its sixth straight victory. The NL West champions tied the win mark of the 1953 “Boys of Summer” team based in Brooklyn that included Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider and other Hall of Famers. “I’m very proud of that,” manager Dave Roberts said. “You don’t just show up and win 105 games against very good teams all year long. That’s a credit to everybody and just a continued focus each day to get better. It’s a really fun and good, talented group.” ORIOLES 9, RED SOX 4: Renato Núñez homered in his second straight game and was one of four Orioles players to go deep as Baltimore beat Boston. DJ Stewart, Richie Martin and Trey Mancini also homered for Baltimore, which won its 54th game of the season and has a chance to close out a dismal year with a three-game sweep of the defending World Series champion Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez homered for the Red Sox, who lost their third straight. TWINS 4, ROYALS 3: Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning for Minnesota, which has won six in a row and eight of nine overall. Mitch Garver had two doubles and scored twice. Kansas City slugger Jorge Soler went deep twice to move into the AL lead with 47 homers. Soler snapped a tie with the Angels’ Mike Trout, who is out with an injury. BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 1: Tampa Bay managed just three hits and lost to Toronto, damaging its chances of hosting the AL Wild Card Game. Matt Duffy homered in the seventh inning, but that was it for Tampa Bay. Duffy finished with two hits and Tommy Pham singled for the team’s other hit. WHITE SOX 7-3, TIGERS 1-4: Pinch-hitter John Hicks connected for a three-run homer in the ninth inning, and Detroit beat Chicago for a doubleheader split. Reynaldo López tossed five-hit ball into the ninth inning, Eloy Jiménez and Danny Mendick homered and Chicago beat Detroit in the opener. Miguel Cabrera homered for Detroit. Despite the win, Detroithas 113 defeats on the season. NATIONALS 10, INDIANS 7: Washington assured itself of hosting the NL wild-card game by holding on to beat already-eliminated Cleveland with the help of a grand slam in a nine-run second inning from Gerardo Parra, whose dugout dancing and “Baby Shark” walk-up music have become trademarks of Washington’s turnaround. METS 3, BRAVES 0: Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run to break the rookie record Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017, and New York beat playoff-bound Atlanta. PHILLIES 9, MARLINS 3: Zach Eflin scattered five hits through 7 2/3 innings before allowing a two-run home run on his 108th and final pitch of a win over Miami. The victory guaranteed that the Phillies will finish with at least a .500 record for the first time since 2012.
