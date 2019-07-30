Jameson Fisher snapped a 1-1 tie with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly, and the Winston-Salem Dash went on to a 4-1 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats in a Carolina League game at BB&T ballpark on Tuesday night in front of 3,711.
Craig Dedelow scored from third on Fisher’s fly ball to right, and the Dash tacked on two more runs in the seventh to put the game on ice.
Winston-Salem starter Zach Lewis turned in a solid outing. Lewis, a right-hander, allowed the Hillcats’ only run in the fourth inning. He pitched five innings, allowing just the one run on four hits. Lewis struck out two and walked one.
Bennett Sousa picked up the win in relief for Winston-Salem, evening his record at 1-1. He pitched 21/3 innings, allowing only one hit. Will Kincanon pitched the final 12/3 innings, picking up his fifth save of the season and lowering his ERA to 1.88. Kincanon retired Mike Rivera, Jonathan Laureano, and Steven Kwan of the Hillcats in order in the ninth.
Dash center fielder Steele Walker finished 3 for 4 with an RBI, his 39th of the season. Dedelow was 2 for 4 with a run scored. The Dash improved to 56-46 with the win, while the Hillcats fell to 49-55.
Winston-Salem will take on Lynchburg in the second game of the three-game series today, in an 11 a.m. matinee.