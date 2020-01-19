Site: Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh

Why the Wolfpack won: Kayla Jones scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace the Wolfpack. N.C. State answered a 9-0 run by Wake Forest with a 15-2 spurt, taking a 48-37 lead early in the fourth quarter. Elissa Cunane, a Summerfield native and graduate of Northern Guilford, made two free throws to give the Wolfpack the lead for good and later added a 3-pointer as part of the run.

Why the Deacons lost: Despite playing the Wolfpack tough, the Deacons were done in by poor shooting. Wake Forest shot 25% from the field, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

Key performers

N.C. State: Jakia Brown-Turner backed Jones with 11 points, and Cunane chipped in with 10 to help the Wolfpack improve to 11-0 at home.

Wake Forest: Ivana Raca scored 16 points to lead the Deacons.

Notable: The Wolfpack led 31-26 at halftime despite getting just two points from Cunane, who picked up two fouls in five minutes. Wake Forest, which was picked in the preseason to finish in last place in the ACC but has played much better than that, rallied from a 10-point deficit to take a 35-33 lead midway through the third quarter before N.C. State pulled away. The Wolfpack’s response to their first loss of the season, a 66-60 setback at North Carolina on Jan. 9, has been impressive. N.C. State has won its three games since then, including blowouts against Notre Dame and No. 13 Florida State.

Records

Wolfpack: 17-1, 6-1 ACC

Wake Forest: 11-7, 4-3 ACC

Up next

N.C. State: At last-place Pittsburgh on Thursday night

Wake Forest: Hosts Florida State on Thursday night

