BOWL SCHEDULE

Thursday’s results

Independence: Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 4 (ESPN)

Quick Lane: Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 8 (ESPN)

Today’s games

Military: North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe: Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 3:20 (ESPN)

Texas: Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 6:45 (ESPN)

Holiday: Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 8 (FS1)

Cheez-It: Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 10:15 (ESPN)

Saturday’s games

Camping World: Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), noon (WXLV)

Cotton: Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), noon (ESPN)

Peach: College Football Playoff semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 4 (ESPN)

Fiesta: College Football Playoff semifinal, Clemson (13-0) vs. Ohio State (13-0), 8 (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

First Responder: Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 12:30 (ESPN)

Music City: Louisville (7-5) vs. Mississippi State (6-6), 4 (ESPN)

Redbox: Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 (WGHP)

Orange: Virginia (9-4) vs. Florida (10-2), 8 (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk: Virginia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), noon (ESPN)

Sun: Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 (WFMY)

Liberty: Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (10-2), 3:45 (ESPN)

Arizona: Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 (CBS Sports)

Alamo: Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus: Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 (WXLV)

Outback: Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 (ESPN)

Rose: Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 (ESPN)

Sugar: Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham: Boston College (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-3), 3 (ESPN)

Gator: Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato: Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces: Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree: Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship: Fiesta winner vs. Peach winner at New Orleans, 8 (ESPN)

