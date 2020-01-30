SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Wyndham Clark beat darkness — and everyone else Thursday at TPC Scottsdale.
Playing in the second-to-last group off the 10th tee, Clark shot a career-best 10-under 61 to take the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
He had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 3, added two more on Nos. 7 and 8 and putted out for par on No. 9 just after sunset.
“I hit a lot of fairways and I just gave myself a lot of looks and the putter was hot,” Clark said.
Clark was a stroke off the course record of 60 set by Grant Waite in 1996 and matched by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001 and Phil Mickelson in 2005 and 2013.
The 26-year-old former University of Oregon player is in his second full season on the tour.
He missed the cuts the last two weeks, shooting 69-79 last week at Torrey Pines.
“I actually played really well the last two weeks,” Clark said. “I just wasn’t making putts. I wasn’t capitalizing.”
Billy Horschel was second, holing nearly 200 feet of putts in an afternoon 63.
“I looked on the leaderboard and saw I was at 8 under and I saw Billy Horschel was, too,” Clark said. “I said, ‘Man, he’s going to rain on my parade.’ ”
