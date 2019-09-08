CHIEFS 40, JAGUARS 26: Despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill early, Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading Kansas City to a testy and tactful victory over injury-riddled Jacksonville. Sammy Watkins caught nine passes for a career-high 198 yards and three TDs.
TITANS 43, BROWNS 13: Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes — one a stunning 75-yarder to big back Derrick Henry — and Cleveland fell flat in its highly anticipated opener. Titans tight end Delanie Walker had two TD catches in the fourth, and Tennessee’s defensive backs intercepted Baker Mayfield three times in the fourth quarter.
EAGLES 32, REDSKINS 27: Carson Wentz threw a pair of deep touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson, and Philadelphia overcame a 17-point deficit. Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards and three TDs. Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards. The Eagles racked up 436 total yards. Case Keenum threw for 380 yards and three TDs, helping the Redskins build a 17-0 lead in his first start with his fourth team in four seasons. But Philadelphia’s high-powered offense took over and the defense settled down after a sloppy start.
VIKINGS 28, FALCONS 12: Anthony Harris highlighted a thorough thrashing by Minnesota’s defense with two interceptions of Matt Ryan and a fumble recovery. Dalvin Cook carried a revived running attack with 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Eric Wilson recovered his own blocked punt at the Atlanta 21-yard line on the first possession of the game, and the Vikings were well on their way to winning a fourth straight opener. Including the blocked punt, their first in five years, they turned all four Falcons turnovers into touchdowns.
BILLS 17, JETS 16: Josh Allen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Brown with 3 minutes left, and Buffalo rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit. Le’Veon Bell caught a touchdown pass and had a 2-point conversion in his Jets debut, and Jamison Crowder had 14 catches for 99 yards in his first game with his new team — but Adam Gase’s offense otherwise sputtered behind a line that gave Sam Darnold little time to throw.
CHARGERS 30, COLTS 24, OT: Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including the winner on a 7-yard run with 5:01 remaining in overtime. The Chargers got the ball to start overtime and went 75 yards on eight plays. Ekeler, the Chargers’ lead back with Melvin Gordon holding out for a new contract, had 154 all-purpose yards on the day. He ran for 58 yards on 10 carries and caught six passes for 96 yards and two scores. Philip Rivers, who made his 209th consecutive start to pass Peyton Manning for third longest among NFL QBs, completed 25-of-34 passes for 333 yards.
SEAHAWKS 21, BENGALS 20: Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 44-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Seattle withstood a career day from Andy Dalton. Wilson and the Seahawks struggled offensively for most of the game, but got the big plays they needed on a day Dalton looked great running new coach Zac Taylor’s offense. Dalton threw for a career-high 418 yards and two first-half touchdowns to John Ross. Ross, who had 210 yards receiving all of last season, finished with seven catches for 158 yards
COWBOYS 35, GIANTS 17: Dak Prescott tied his career high with four touchdown passes, throwing for 405 yards, and Dallas rolled up 494 yards. Saquon Barkley ran 59 yards on his first carry of the season, setting up Eli Manning’s touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead. But the Giants simply couldn’t keep up with a Dallas offense eager to see what could happen at full strength.
49ERS 31, BUCS 17: Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled San Francisco defense’s three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns, and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 166 yards and one touchdown in his first game in nearly a year.
LIONS 27, CARDINALS 27: Kyler Murray and the Cardinals nearly finished an improbable comeback in the rookie’s debut, rallying from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game. The Cardinals had two chances to win in extra time and so did the Lions, but all they could do was trade field goals and settle for a 27-27 tie. Murray was 15 of 19 for 154 yards and two touchdowns during the fourth-quarter comeback. Overall, he was 29 of 54 or 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
