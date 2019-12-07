CHARLOTTE — Typically, when the Charlotte Hornets lose this season, it’s because of turnovers or allowing too many points in the paint.
So when turnovers and rim-protection are both bad, the result is inescapable.
The Hornets weren’t dominated by the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, but there was a sense of inevitability about that 111-104 home loss.
The Hornets committed 19 turnovers, leading to 32 Brooklyn points. Turnovers have been high much of this season, but they had committed 13 or fewer in five of the last six games.
They had cut back on silly, live-ball turnovers that lead directly to opponent layups.
Friday was clear regression: When a team is converting way better than a point per opponent turnover, you know that opponent doesn’t value the ball enough.
Turnovers are fixable, or at least addressable. But the problem protecting the rim this season has been profound since opening night, when the Chicago Bulls’ shot chart was basically just an ink blot around the Hornets’ goal.
Bodies
The Hornets are 29th among 30 NBA teams in points allowed in the lane, giving up an average of 52.3.
Only the Washington Wizards are worse at 52.5, and the Wizards are one of the worst defensive teams I’ve seen in a long time.
The Wizards compensate somewhat with the firepower to frequently score 130 or more. The Hornets aren’t that, even with guards Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier combining for 53 points Friday.
The Hornets are playing two centers right now in Bismack Biyombo and Cody Zeller.
Biyombo has started the past six games, but he and Zeller are basically interchangeable for now. Zeller is younger and the better all-around player, but Biyombo offers some physicality that coach James Borrego desires.
Both Zeller and Biyombo are NBA centers and wlll continue to be beyond this season. But neither is enough of what the Hornets need defensively.
That was apparent from the constant dunking the Nets did; Brooklyn centers Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan combined to make 13 of 17 shots for 30 points.
When an opponent is scoring at the rim with such ease, you have to shoot exceptionally well to keep pace.
The Hornets had one of their best games from 3-point range (17-of-40), and it still wasn’t sufficient.
Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.1 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier has averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Wiseman watch
I don’t know if the Hornets will ever be good enough inside with Zeller and Biyombo as the options.
Third center Willy Hernangomez is well outside the rotation, and I doubt his defense will improve enough to be back in it.
Center is probably the greatest area of need. That’s why it would be optimal for the Hornets to end up in positon to draft 7-foot-1 James Wiseman, who figures to spend only this college season at Memphis before turning pro.
No NBA team can bank on lottery luck, particularly after the NBA flattened the draft chances among teams well out of playoff contention.
But if it’s not Wiseman, it must be someone. Zeller and Biyombo aren’t failing, they’re not enough, and that isn’t changing.
